Man stabbed in Bethesda after ride in...

Man stabbed in Bethesda after ride in what he thought was Uber or taxi

1 hr ago

A 23-year-old man was stabbed and assaulted early Sunday morning in Bethesda, Maryland, after getting a ride in what he thought was an Uber or taxi. Just before 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Montgomery County police say a man was stabbed in the 8300 block of Thoreau Drive.

