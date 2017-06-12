Ensysce Biosciences Inc. Attending NIH Conference: Cutting Edge...

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. has been invited to attend conference Cutting Edge Science Meeting Series to End the Opioid Crisis: Development of Safe, Effective, Non-Addictive Pain Treatments taking place June 16, 2017 at the National Institutes of Health Campus, Bethesda, MD. This conference is one of three that are planned to accelerate research to help end the opioid crisis in the major areas of new and innovative medications/biologics to treat opioid addiction and for overdose prevention/reversal; safe, effective, and non-addictive strategies to manage chronic pain; and neurobiology of chronic pain.

