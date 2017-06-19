BWW Review: How I Learned What I Learned at Round House Theatre - Truly a Triumph
If you are a fan of the late August Wilson, you must not miss HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED now playing at the Round House Theatre in Bethesda, MD. Even if you have never heard of August Wilson, you should not miss it for it is an exciting and remarkable piece of theater.
