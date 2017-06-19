Attorneys General Of Maryland And D.C. Sue Trump Over His Businesses
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine announce a lawsuit against President Trump over conflicts of interest with his businesses on Monday in Washington. On Monday, the attorneys general for Maryland and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit in a Maryland federal court, saying that Trump's failure to sell off his interests in hotels, golf courses, office buildings and other properties is undermining public trust and violating the U.S. Constitution's Emoluments Clause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern...
|Feb '17
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC