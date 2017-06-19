Attorneys General Of Maryland And D.C. Sue Trump Over His Businesses

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine announce a lawsuit against President Trump over conflicts of interest with his businesses on Monday in Washington. On Monday, the attorneys general for Maryland and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit in a Maryland federal court, saying that Trump's failure to sell off his interests in hotels, golf courses, office buildings and other properties is undermining public trust and violating the U.S. Constitution's Emoluments Clause.

