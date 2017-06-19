Attorneys General Of Maryland And D.C...

Attorneys General Of Maryland And D.C. Sue Trump Over His Businesses

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: WBEZ-FM Chicago

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine announce a lawsuit against President Trump over conflicts of interest with his businesses on Monday in Washington. On Monday, the attorneys general for Maryland and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit in a Maryland federal court, saying that Trump's failure to sell off his interests in hotels, golf courses, office buildings and other properties is undermining public trust and violating the U.S. Constitution's Emoluments Clause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethesda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern... Feb '17 yehoshooah adam 1
News Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Imprtnrd 10
Election Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10) Nov '16 C Welles 44
Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS (Nov '16) Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION (Nov '16) Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ani 2
See all Bethesda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethesda Forum Now

Bethesda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethesda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Bethesda, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,401 • Total comments across all topics: 281,878,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC