Advances Against Heart Disease Haven'...

Advances Against Heart Disease Haven't Reached America's Poor: Studies

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: HON

Americans have made major strides in reducing heart disease, but two new studies suggest one group -- the poor -- still lags behind. But those levels changed little among the poor, who are as likely to have high blood pressure, to smoke and have other risk factors for heart disease and stroke as they did 15 or 20 years ago, the researchers found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethesda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern... Feb '17 yehoshooah adam 1
News Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Imprtnrd 10
Election Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10) Nov '16 C Welles 44
Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS (Nov '16) Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION (Nov '16) Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ani 2
See all Bethesda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethesda Forum Now

Bethesda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethesda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Bethesda, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC