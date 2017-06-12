12 cities to receive Justice Department aid to fight crime BETHESDA,...
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern...
|Feb '17
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC