Using a Genetic Signature to Overcome Chemotherapy-resistant Lung Cancer

But what if doctors could identify those at greatest risk of relapse and provide a therapy to overcome or avoid it? Researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center believe they have an answer: a 35-gene signature that identifies tumor cells most likely to develop resistance to treatment. The study, published today in Cell Reports , points to a new pharmacologic approach to target chemo-resistant lung cancer and even prevent development of such resistance in the first place.

