Unexpected Stage Company's OBLIVION Returns to New Bethesda Venue

As part of its eighth season, Unexpected Stage Company presents Carly Mensch 's Oblivion, a comedy which challenges assumptions about parenting, religion, and the nature of spirituality. The production will run July 13 to August 6 in the Fireside Room, an intimate 40-seat venue, at the River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, located at 6301 River Road in Bethesda.

