Trump's son to attend private school in Maryland
U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, 11-year-old Barron, will attend a private school just outside Washington in the fall, the White House said on Monday. His enrollment at Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, comes as he prepares to move to the White House with his mother, first lady Melania Trump.
