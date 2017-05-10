The Trump family has picked a new sch...

The Trump family has picked a new school for Barron: Report

The Trump family has chosen a school in Potomac, Md., for Barron to attend in the fall, according to a report on Friday. The first son, who is currently 11 years old and going into middle school, will attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Md., according to the Daily Caller.

