Senate confirms Justice nominations for state BOE, others
The state Senate voted Tuesday to confirm 28 executive nominations made by Gov. Jim Justice to various boards and commissions. The confirmations include two new members of the state Board of Education; retired Charleston Catholic High School Principal Debra Sullivan and Elkins resident Joseph Wallace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern...
|Feb '17
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC