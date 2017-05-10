Post-Doctoral Fellowship
The causal role of inferior temporal cortex in object recognition behavior. Postdoctoral positions are available in the laboratory of Arash Afraz to study the neural underpinnings of object recognition behavior in the non-human primate brain.
