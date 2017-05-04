NIH to limit the amount of grant mone...

NIH to limit the amount of grant money a scientist can receive

For the first time, the US National Institutes of Health will restrict the amount of funding that an individual scientist can hold at any one time, based on a new point system. The move, announced on 2 May , is part of an ongoing effort to make obtaining grants easier for early and mid-career scientists, who face much tougher odds than their more-experienced colleagues .

