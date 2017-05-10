NIH prepares for Zika season
"We are fortunate in that at the NIH we have very good bipartisan support," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Last year, Zika stunned public health officials when it was discovered that the virus, which otherwise evoked mild or no symptoms, caused devastating birth defects in babies born to women who became infected during pregnancy.
