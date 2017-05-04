New Cultural Excellence Report
ISPE released a new Cultural Excellence Report announced at its Conference on Quality Culture and Quality Metrics in Bethesda, Maryland, 25 April 2017. Cultural excellence recognizes quality not as an operational burden or compliance requirement, but as a necessity that allows companies to make decisions that are in the best interest of the patient.
