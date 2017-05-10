Meet the Manufacturers in Maryland Saturday

Saturday, May 13, starting at 1pm and running late into the evening, JS Audio is holding an Open House. Special guests will include Peter McGrath and Bill Peugh of Wilson Audio; John Quick and Trent Suggs of dCS; Bill McKiegan of Dan D'Agostino Master Audio Systems; Michael Taylor of Nordost; Michael Manousselis of Dynaudio North America; and a representative from Audio Research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereophile.