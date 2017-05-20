Insurance Administrator Told to Stop ...

Insurance Administrator Told to Stop Business in Mississippi

A company that administers insurance benefits for at least two Mississippi employers has been ordered to stop doing business in the state. Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney issued a cease and desist order to WH Administrators of Bethesda, Maryland.

