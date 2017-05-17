Houston Had This Superbug Problem for...

Houston Had This Superbug Problem for Years and Never Knew

A dangerous strain of antibiotic-resistant bacteria is far more common in Houston than anyone knew and shows signs it can spread prolifically, researchers reported Tuesday. It's a specific strain of a bacteria known as Klebsiella pneumoniae.

