Heptares??? Co-Founder And Chief Scientific Officer, Receives 2017...

Heptares ' Co-Founder And Chief Scientific Officer, Fiona Marshall , Receives 2017 John Daly Lecture Award In Recognition Of Her Outstanding Contribution To GPCR Drug Discovery LONDON and TOKYO, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Heptares Therapeutics , the leading GPCR medicine design and development company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Sosei Group Corporation , is proud to announce its Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Fiona Marshall, has received the 2017 John Daly Lecture Award for her outstanding contribution to GPCR drug discovery. In receiving the prestigious award, Dr Marshall was invited to give the 9th Annual John Daly Memorial Lecture, which took place yesterday at the US National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD, USA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.