Fox News Reporter Flees When Interview Goes Hilariously Wrong

A " Fox & Friends " segment went off the rails early Thursday when a man in a Maryland diner expressed an opinion not heard very often on the network. The diner wondered aloud if President Donald Trump 's firing of FBI director James Comey had something to do with the investigation into Russia , and the interviewer then ended the exchange rather quickly.

