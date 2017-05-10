Fox News Reporter Flees When Interview Goes Hilariously Wrong
A " Fox & Friends " segment went off the rails early Thursday when a man in a Maryland diner expressed an opinion not heard very often on the network. The diner wondered aloud if President Donald Trump 's firing of FBI director James Comey had something to do with the investigation into Russia , and the interviewer then ended the exchange rather quickly.
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern...
|Feb '17
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
