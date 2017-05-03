Fourth-Grade Class Touring White House Answers Trump's Questions About Civil War
The students, on a field trip organized by their Bethesda, Maryland, elementary school, happened upon Trump outside the Oval Office and "cleared a lot of things up for him," their teacher said. After Trump invited the children into his office, the ten-year-olds briefed him on the causes of the Civil War, including slavery, states' rights, and regional economic differences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
