Dr. Nino Japaridze Joins Edison as Vice President for Public Affairs Research
Edison Research has appointed Dr. Nino Japaridze to the new role of Vice President for Public Affairs Research. Based in Washington DC, Nino will lead Edison's public affairs and international research practice, delivering strategic insights to public and private sector clients, and international media and development organizations.
