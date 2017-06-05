Do high false positive rates linked to functional MRI compromise results in neuroimaging studies?
Challenging recent claims that inflated false positive rates in the analysis of functional magnetic resonance imaging of the brain may negate the findings of countless previous studies, a new review of this controversial topic takes a fresh look at the analytical tools in question. Scientists from the U.S. National Institutes of Health conclude that the effects of a "bug" in the analysis of functional neuroimages software was greatly exaggerated, according to the new study published in in Brain Connectivity .
