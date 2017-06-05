Do high false positive rates linked t...

Do high false positive rates linked to functional MRI compromise results in neuroimaging studies?

Thursday May 25 Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Challenging recent claims that inflated false positive rates in the analysis of functional magnetic resonance imaging of the brain may negate the findings of countless previous studies, a new review of this controversial topic takes a fresh look at the analytical tools in question. Scientists from the U.S. National Institutes of Health conclude that the effects of a "bug" in the analysis of functional neuroimages software was greatly exaggerated, according to the new study published in in Brain Connectivity .

