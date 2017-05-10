DIY gene engineering, an attack on Da...

DIY gene engineering, an attack on Darwinism and a probe into Nazi science.

Pro-Europe win raises scientists' hopes Researchers in France reacted with relief and optimism to Emmanuel Macron's sweeping victory in the country's presidential elections on 7 May. Macron decisively defeated his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen, the leader of the Front National party, who had threatened to take France out of the European Union. The pro-European president-elect promised in his campaign to save France's research and higher-education budgets from cuts and to launch a science-driven innovation programme to create jobs.

