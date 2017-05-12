DHS officials push digital, biometrics for efficiency

From fiscal year 2009 to 2016, the Department of Homeland Security has seen international air travel processing increase by 35.9 percent, forcing the department to invest in digital innovations to keep up with the rising demand for services. "We have a very successful Investigative Case Management project that we are just now taking from initial operating capability to full operating capability by the end of the year," Daniel Ragsdale, deputy director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said at the May 10 Law Enforcement and Public Safety Technology Forum hosted by the Bethesda, Md., chapter of Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Computer News.