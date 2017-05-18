Bibibop Rolls Out Massive Area Expansion
Columbus, Ohio-based Bibibop Asian Grill will plant seven new locations in Maryland and D.C. through the spring and summer. The fast-casual Korean chain, founded in 2013, is also ramping up its footprint in Los Angeles, Chicago and Cleveland this year.
