Apolipoprotein A-I Mimetic Peptides [Brief Reports]

From the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, Melbourne, Australia ; Department of Pharmacology, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia ; and Lipoprotein Section, National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD . From the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, Melbourne, Australia ; Department of Pharmacology, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia ; and Lipoprotein Section, National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.