A relationship between the aldosterone–mineralocorticoid receptor pathway and alcohol drinking: preliminary translational findings across rats, monkeys and humans 9Section on Clinical Psychoneuroendocrinology and Neuropsychopharmacology, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and National Institute on Drug Abuse, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA Correspondence: Dr L Leggio, Section on Clinical Psychoneuroendocrinology and Neuropsychopharmacology, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and National Institute on Drug Abuse, National Institutes of Health, 10 Center Drive . Previous work provides evidence for a role of aldosterone in alcohol use disorders .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Molecular Psychiatry.