Why We Adore the Elegance of Alliums
"They are like lollipops sticking up," says Loi Thai of the whimsical white spheres that grow from the boxwood parterre in his Bethesda, Maryland, garden. Although alliums come in various shades of purple, red, blue, and yellow, Thai opted for this white "Mount Everest" selection with 4-inch round blooms.
