US Holocaust Museum opens conservation and research center
Holocaust survivors say the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's new conservation and research center will speak for them long after they are gone. About two dozen survivors marked Holocaust remembrance day by attended the center's opening in the suburbs of the nation's capital on Monday.
