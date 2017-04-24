Trauma Surgeon Dr. Mark Bowyer to Receive International Society of Surgery Robert Danis Award
Bethesda, Md Retired Air Force trauma surgeon, Mark W. Bowyer, M.D., has been named as the 2017 recipient of the Robert Danis Prize by the International Society of Surgery/Socit Internationale de Chirurgie. The Robert Danis Prize is awarded to the surgeon who has made the most important and personal contributions to the fields of trauma, burns or critical care.
