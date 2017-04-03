SuperAger brains shrink more slowly than peers' brains

Donald Tenbrunsel is 89 years old, but he is just as likely to talk to you about Chance the Rapper as reminisce about Frank Sinatra. The highly engaged and delightful conversationalist, who reads, volunteers and routinely researches questions on the Internet, is part of a new path-breaking Northwestern Medicine study that shows that SuperAgers' brains shrink much slower than their age-matched peers, resulting in a greater resistance to "typical" memory loss and dementia.

