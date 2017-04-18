Soligenix up 83% ahead of ricin vacci...

Soligenix up 83% ahead of ricin vaccine data presentation

Wednesday Apr 19

Thinly traded nano cap Soligenix jumps on a whopping 111x spike in volume ahead of a presentation next week on RiVax, its ricin toxin vaccine, at the 20th Annual Conference on Vaccine Research in Bethesda, MD. NY State Department of Health's Jennifer Yates, Ph.D., will be the presenter.

