'Real Housewives of Potomac' season premiere recap: Gizelle vs. Charrisse

In the extended trailer and the season premiere: the group attends Preakness; the ladies take a bikini-clad trip to some tropical locale; Gizelle Bryant and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan address bad-mouthing one another; Robyn Dixon moves into a new townhouse in Hanover and continues to work on her relationship with her ex-husband, Juan Dixon; Ashley Darby enters a dance contest and attempts to make her restaurant a success; empty nester Karen Huger looks for a new slightly downsized home; and Jackson-Jordan looks for happiness after her husband asks for a divorce.

