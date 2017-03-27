'Real Housewives of Potomac' season premiere recap: Gizelle vs. Charrisse
In the extended trailer and the season premiere: the group attends Preakness; the ladies take a bikini-clad trip to some tropical locale; Gizelle Bryant and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan address bad-mouthing one another; Robyn Dixon moves into a new townhouse in Hanover and continues to work on her relationship with her ex-husband, Juan Dixon; Ashley Darby enters a dance contest and attempts to make her restaurant a success; empty nester Karen Huger looks for a new slightly downsized home; and Jackson-Jordan looks for happiness after her husband asks for a divorce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar 27
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern...
|Feb '17
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC