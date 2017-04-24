NSAB Celebrates Earth Day with Base Cleanup and Fair
Sailors and civilians came together to celebrate Earth Day by picking up trash aboard Naval Support Activity Bethesda April 21. Earth Day is an annual celebration to demonstrate support for environmental protection.
