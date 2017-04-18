NIH-Funded Study Shows Individualized Eye Exam Schedule Results in Lower Costs, Better Outcomes
BETHESDA, Md.-New research results may lead to a reconsideration of how often people diagnosed with type 1 diabetes should have an eye screening. The current practice recommends that type 1 diabetics schedule an annual eye screening to diagnose and/or prevent the occurrence of severe eye problems due to their diabetes.
