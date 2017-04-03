New Website Launched to Promote Dietary Supplement Safety Awareness for DoD Personnel
Bethesda, MD Healthcare providers, commanders, and military service members looking for information on dietary supplements can now find evidence-based answers on a new Department of Defense program website. The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences' Consortium for Health and Military Performance , a DoD Center of Excellence, recently launched the new Operation Supplement Safety website to promote awareness among DoD personnel and family members about dietary supplement safety.
