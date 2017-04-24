New studies refocus attention on the genotoxicity of AAV vectors in gene therapy

A growing number of preclinical studies in mice suggests that therapeutic gene delivery using recombinant adeno-associated viral vectors can cause insertional mutagenesis and increase the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma. Despite the apparent safety of rAAV-mediated gene therapy in human clinical applications, the data emerging from some mouse studies emphasize the need to carefully reconsider the potential risk of genotoxicity, according to the authors of a provocative article published in Human Gene Therapy , a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

