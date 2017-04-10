MD: MCDOT to Introduce New Commuting ...

MD: MCDOT to Introduce New Commuting Option, Ride On extRA

Montgomery County Department of Transportation has announced the Ride On extRA, a new bus option expected to make its debut early October. The bus will run during weekday rush hours in a 12- stop route along Maryland Route 355, between Medical Center Metrorail Station in Bethesda and Lakeforest Transit Center in Gaithersburg.

