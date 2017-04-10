Late homage for US slave from 'Uncle Tom's Cabin'

A photo taken on March 29, 2017 shows a portrait of Josiah Henson in a book he authored, at Josiah Henson Park in Bethesda, Maryland. His life may have inspired the landmark novel "Uncle Tom's Cabin" but 150 years after the abolition of slavery in the US, Josiah Henson remains a controversial figure, and efforts to turn his onetime home outside Washington into a museum are slow at best.

