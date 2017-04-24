Indicted Fmr Dem Rep. Corrine BrownSp...

Indicted Fmr Dem Rep. Corrine BrownSpent Campaign Cash After Primary Loss

The campaign committee of former Rep. Corrine Brown , who is currently on trial for corruption charges, spent thousands on hotels and small travel expenses after Brown was defeated in the Democratic primary last year. Brown, who lost to former Florida State Sen. Al Lawson in the August 2016 primary, spent $11,278 on "lodging" at a Marriot Hotel in Bethesda, Maryland in late September 2016, nearly one month after the election.

