India Globalization Capital Receives Letter from Nyse MKT LLC

BETHESDA, Md., April 04, 2017 -- India Globalization Capital Inc. announces that on April 3, 2017, it received a NYSE MKT LLC notice indicating that the Company has fallen below certain NYSE MKT continued listing standards because it failed to hold its annual meeting of stockholders for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2016, as set forth in Section 704 of the Company Guide. To regain compliance, the Company will hold the annual meeting promptly after filing its Form 10-K for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, which is due by June 30, 2017, following the submission of a plan in form prescribed by the NYSE MKT LLC by April 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.