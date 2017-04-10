Generali Global Assistance Publishes Whitepaper on the Rise of...
Company partners with the Identity Theft Resource Center to provide expert insight on the alarming prevalence of these schemes, the implications for businesses, and the measures companies and consumers can take to protect themselves from tax fraud / EINPresswire.com / -- BETHESDA, MD-- - Generali Global Assistance , a leader in the assistance industry since its founding in 1963 and part of the global Generali Group, and the developer of the IrisA identity protection platform, today published its latest whitepaper, in a series of reports highlighting the many aspects of identity theft, entitled "Phishing and Tax Fraud: Understanding these Growing Crimes' Effects on Businesses."
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar 27
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern...
|Feb '17
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC