Generali Global Assistance Publishes Whitepaper on the Rise of...

Company partners with the Identity Theft Resource Center to provide expert insight on the alarming prevalence of these schemes, the implications for businesses, and the measures companies and consumers can take to protect themselves from tax fraud / EINPresswire.com / -- BETHESDA, MD-- - Generali Global Assistance , a leader in the assistance industry since its founding in 1963 and part of the global Generali Group, and the developer of the IrisA identity protection platform, today published its latest whitepaper, in a series of reports highlighting the many aspects of identity theft, entitled "Phishing and Tax Fraud: Understanding these Growing Crimes' Effects on Businesses."

