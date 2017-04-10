Employee Accused of Selling NIH Medical Equipment on eBay
A longtime employee of the National Institutes of Health headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, allegedly sold medical research equipment from the agency on eBay. Dame is a 20-year employee of NIH's Medical Arts Division, according to court filings submitted by internal agency investigators.
