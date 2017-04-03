Dr. Jonathan Forsberg, Navy Orthopaedic Oncologist, to Receive the Ellis Island Medal of Honor

Bethesda, MD - Navy Commander Jonathan A. Forsberg, professor and director of the DOD Osseointegration Program and Musculoskeletal Oncology in the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences-Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Department of Surgery, has been selected to receive the 2017 Ellis Island Medal of Honor. Each year thousands of nominations are submitted for the prestigious award which is bestowed upon a select 100 individuals chosen from throughout business, government, medicine, art, and education, as well as honorees from all branches of the military, whose accomplishments in their fields and service to the nation are "a cause for celebration," according to the National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations .

