Dog family tree reveals hidden history of canine diversity
A new family tree of dogs containing more than 160 breeds reveals the hidden history of man's best friend, and even shows how studying canine genomes might help with research into human disease . In a study published on 25 April in Cell Reports , scientists examined the genomes of 1,346 dogs to create one of the most diverse maps produced so far tracing the relationship between breeds 1 .
