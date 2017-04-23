Deadpool 2 & X-Men: Dark Phoenix Release Dates Revealed
The movie has made some new cast additions, recruiting Josh Brolin to play Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino. Fox announced the official release date for Deadpool 2 on Saturday morning, and the follow-up to their surprise hit will debut on June 1, 2018.
