An express bus is coming Maryland Route 355 this fall. Next stop, BRT?

Montgomery County is buying 17 new buses that will provide limited-stop service between Bethesda and Gaithersburg starting in October, an investment in improving travel time and enhancing the rider experience in one of its busiest commuting corridors. It also will be an interim step to the Bus Rapid Transit system that the county envisions for the corridor, said Al Roshdieh, director of county's transportation department.

