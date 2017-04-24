American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), Allergan and Ironwood...
BETHESDA, MD, April 27, 2017 The American College of Gastroenterology , in collaboration with Allergan and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is excited to announce that Kimberly P. of Pennsylvania is the winner of the Picture My IBS competition, an initiative aimed at encouraging individuals to express their experience with irritable bowel syndrome and to share their journey and the symptoms that affect them through art and narrative. According to a recent physician survey, when asked what was lacking most in IBS treatment, one of the most common answers was communication between patients and their doctors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern...
|Feb '17
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC