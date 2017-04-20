2017 Process Validation Statistics Co...

2017 Process Validation Statistics ConferenceBethesda, MD Usa

Then join fellow statisticians at ISPE 2017 Process Validation Statistics Conference, 13 - 15 September 2017 in Bethesda, Maryland, where for the past four years, statisticians, like you, come together to: Find optimal approaches to meet increasing expectations for the use of statistics in all stages of lifecycle process validation, while also increasing the robustness of processes Learn from experienced statisticians and those skilled in the use of statistics to discuss the merits and challenges of both existing and new approaches Participate in conversations with FDA and pharmaceutical industry leaders, who will share current thinking on how to reduce patient risk by making good validation decisions Reflect on the FDA's perspectives of the effects of good statistical practices on the three stages of the process validation lifecycle Register for both 2017 Process Validation Statistics ... (more)

